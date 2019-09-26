A resident of Toronto, fell ill with listeriosis after eating infected sandwich (PHOTO)

Representatives of the Department of health has issued a warning, telling about the dangers of one of the types of chicken sandwiches and salad, due to the fact that the citizens of Toronto, ate a sandwich, was diagnosed with listeriosis.

The health Department of York region announced that sandwiches the company Classic Foods sold in supermarkets, Highland Farms and food trucks Classic Mobile in Markham and Richmond hill.

The sandwiches were on sale in the period from July to September. Guide outlets notified that the products contaminated with bacteria Listeria.

Representatives of the Department said that currently still under investigation in relation to what has been the original source of infection.

Eating foods contaminated with Listeria, can cause listeriosis, a serious but rare bacterial infection that may be accompanied by symptoms such as vomiting, convulsions and fever.

Symptoms may appear within 70 days and is particularly dangerous for high risk groups such as older people and pregnant women.