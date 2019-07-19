A resident of Toronto, gives testimony to Congress (PHOTOS)

A resident of Toronto, who lost his family in the crash of a Boeing 737 Max in Ethiopia, told members of the Commission at the US Congress that the aviation company should not allow the model aircraft to fly again.

Paul Njoroge sure that the aircraft version of Max, which is currently not used, there is a design flaw that can lead to death, if they will rise again in the sky in the future.

The Ethiopian airlines plane, bound for Nairobi crashed on March 10, near Addis Ababa, with the result that killed 157 people on Board.

Njoroge said that he cannot stop thinking about the last minutes of his wife, three young children and mother-in-law at the time when the plane started falling shortly after takeoff.

His wife, a son and daughter: six-year-old Ryan, a four year old Callie and nine-month-old ruby and his wife’s mother went to visit relatives in Kenya.

The March disaster has occurred five months after the crash with a large number of victims off the coast of Indonesia with the participation of another Boeing 737 Max.

Njoroge was one of the first members of the 346 families of passengers killed in two accidents, testified before Congress.

He said he requires to start the process that will determine the need for modification of these aircraft. He also called for the resignation of the top managers of Boeing and bring them to justice for the Ethiopian disaster.

The Boeing company created the software for flight control, in particular provided for automatically preventing the stalling of the aircraft, but a preliminary report about the disaster in Ethiopia show that the software led to the entrance of the plane into a nosedive in both accidents.

Specialists Boeing didn’t introduce pilots to this feature of the software until the first disaster in October 2018.