A resident of Toronto, rebuffed vapers who decided to smoke in the tram (PHOTO)

Today showed a video of a tense altercation between the two passengers of the tram is gaining popularity in Toronto, causing on the one hand contempt, and on the other pride among users of social networks.

Contempt and ridicule and outrage — deserve a girl who allegedly smoked an electronic cigarette in the tram running along king Street.

The man who watched and posted a video to Reddit (https://www.reddit.com/r/toronto/comments/cnfbkr/entitled_girl_tries_to_vape_but_is_told_to_stop/), argues that one of the passengers, an elderly woman asked the girl to quit Smoking in the cabin of public transport, to which she replied very disrespectfully.

Actually, the video begins with the fact that for an elderly passenger to join a third party to the scene.

“You what is this way to talk to a poor old woman? She just asked you not to smoke!” says intervene, which is now considered a heroine on multiple social networking platforms.

“Yeah well I’s gonna hit you… bitch,” replied the girl.

“What are you saying, just try it, î said the passenger in response to the threat of violence by girls. – Stop talking to people, she’s a grown woman, she asked you not to smoke in the tram, which is the public transport!”

The girl laughed, coughed and said to the woman with the backpack, that it is “damn funny”.

“Oh, that’s funny? The way you behave with the seniors, that’s funny” replies the woman.

Then comes the part of the video, seeing which Instagram could not help but find similarities girls vapers with Daniel Bragoli with Dr. Phil episode with her memorable phrase of “Che, let’s go outside…”.

“You pissed me off, bitch, let’s see, huh?” the girl says, taking a step toward the woman, while someone in the background laughs.

Then her friend practically pulls her out of the tram, while the woman with the backpack tells her that she needs to talk to his mother about what she did.

“Shut up…, – rages freedom-loving girl. Yes ……… so you both died!”

In the video does not show anything illegal, as the recording starts after the girl was allegedly Smoking an e-cigarette in the interior of the tram.

However, her behavior is seen by some as an example of all the bad things associated with “youth” Toronto… and vapers.

“That’s really what Toronto lacks is some teenagers who are so razgovarivajut, commented one user on Reddit in response to the video. Just awful”.

“To me, vapers are worse than smokers, commented another. – I noticed that the majority of smokers in Toronto trying to get to leeward or away from the others, while the majority of vapers is ready to give you almost face to produce a huge cloud of smoke.”

Some users claim that the girl from the video now boasts of his behavior in Instagram, although this was not confirmed.

However, all approve of the behavior of the ladies-the defender, who calmly but firmly teach a lesson to arrogant lover to be rude.

“This woman deserves all the bonuses, as one Reddit user. – She is amazing, a true city hero!”