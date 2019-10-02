A resident of Utah came back with a bride in a Park where he was attacked by a Buffalo: this time I hit a girl
The young man, who three months ago was attacked by a Buffalo, is back on the scene with the bride to spend a romantic date at sunset — this time it again ended badly, but now the Buffalo attacked the girl.
Skyler Bourgeois decided to take Kaylee Davis in the same state Park in Utah for a romantic evening to admire the sunset, writes The Sun.
But soon after when they arrived at the place, Kaylee suddenly attacked by a Buffalo — he threw it into the air, the girl fell and broke her ankle. It happened in the reserve Antelope Island in Yellowstone national Park, where three months ago And got a cracked rib and punctured a lung after the attack of a Buffalo.
Witnesses said that the bison hit Kaylee’s head, “had raised her from the earth”, and stabbed the foot. 22-year-old girl on a medical helicopter transported to a hospital in Ogden, Utah.
She has told Bi-bi-si that ran ahead of And along the trail when we saw bison.
“I looked over my shoulder and saw that he was approaching — and quickly turned right behind me. As soon as I saw him, I flew up to 15 feet (4.5 meter)”.
Later, lying in a hospital bed, she discovered that the horn of a Buffalo pierced her ankle through.
Later than 30-year-old Skyler told the Washington Post: “I thought that my situation was purely coincidental, but obviously they are much more aggressive than I ever thought.”
The horns of a Buffalo cut his thigh and armpit, broke a rib, which ripped his lung. After this, the animal stomped on him and hit his head.
The and had a few weeks to go with a drainage tube in my hip, as the wound left inner hole.
However, in spite of everything, he still believes in the beauty of this Park is something special.
Kaylee says she has nightmares about the attack, but otherwise she feels “really happy and positive” and wants again soon to go out.
She adds that she spoke with a Park Ranger about possible volunteer work at the visitor’s center, but “it may take some time” before it is completely ready.