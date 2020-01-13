A resident of Wisconsin died after 2 hours of waiting in the waiting room of the hospital
25-year-old kindergarten teacher Tashana ward of Milwaukee (Wisconsin) died 2 January, and not waiting for the doctor in the emergency room at the hospital. About it writes USA Today.
The ward family is said that she spent more than two hours in the emergency Department at Froedtert hospital, before leaving in an attempt to get help faster. After retiring from the hospital, she fainted and later died. The girl came to the hospital with chest pain and shortness of breath.
The medical examiner’s office Milwaukee County has not determined a cause of death. Said in the report, examined whether the ward physician at Froedtert until her death.
The ward family says she was kept in the waiting room and no one stopped the young woman when she decided to leave.
The representative of the hospital Froedtert made a statement: “We think about this family and Express our deepest sympathy. We can no longer comment on anything”.
“How can someone with shortness of breath and chest pain waiting in the lobby? asked cousin ward, Andrea ward. — Froedtert urgent need to change its policy attitude to customers”.
The ward was experiencing severe chest pains and breathing problems at work that day. The sister of the ward took her to Froedtert; they checked in at the reception at 16:58.
According to the report, the hospital staff checked her heartbeat with an electrocardiogram, which looked normal. Chest x-ray showed cardiomegaly: an enlarged heart.
Ward heard about it earlier in March when her baby died after the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck, ward said that she grew a heart during pregnancy.
Cardiomegaly, which may be temporary or permanent, may put people at greater risk of blood clots, heart failure and other heart problems.
After the tests in Froedtert the girl asked to stay in the waiting room while the staff will not be able to provide further medical assistance. The forensic report does not indicate what happened next.
At 17:45 ward wrote in Facebook: “I really hope that you do not spend in the emergency room all night.” At 17:56 PM the mother of the ward called her to check up on them.
Tashanna told her mother that has passed the tests and waiting for the doctor, that she several times she approached the front Desk asking for the doctor’s appointment. At 18:35, she wrote my family that is still in the waiting room.
At 19:35 PM ward wrote in Facebook that she said may have to wait from 2 to 6 hours in the waiting room until a doctor can see her.
“I was here from 16:30 with shortness of breath and chest pain, and they say you need to wait”, — she wrote.
According to data provided by the representative of Froedtert hospital, patients spend an average of 4 hours and 44 minutes in the emergency Department before admission to the hospital. According to the data, about 3% of patients leave the emergency Department.
The forensic report stated that she left around 19:30 because I waited too long, and decided to go to another urgent care clinic. It took about 2.5 hours since her arrival.
Andrea ward said the ward sister, brianna, took her and stopped at the house of their mother to take the insurance card Talony.
According to the medical examiner’s report, at 20:39 PM the staff of the hospital called ward and her sister. By this time ward had fainted and was in the ambulance on the way back to the hospital. The report does not say why the staff of Froedtert made a phone call.
Paramedics arrived at 21:07. Soon she was declared dead.
Andrea ward heard what had happened, from mother Tasoni Yolanda.
“She called me and said, “My baby stopped breathing” — said Andrea. — She swore, she said that the sister was already in the hospital and they made her wait.”
“She’s overwhelmed, said Andrea ward. — Too much stress.”
Family members have many questions for the hospital. When Facebook spread the news of the death of Tashinny, many have shared their stories about how he spent hours waiting in emergency departments.
“I was so shocked to see comments, said Andrea ward. It means that people do not know how to protect themselves.”
The experts said that the main question in the case is whether Tashanna ward examined by a doctor in a time when she was in the emergency room.
Martha Gulati, head of the cardiology Department of the Medical College of the University of Arizona said that patients with chest pain and difficulty breathing — classic symptoms of heart problems — should generally be taken with doctor for several minutes to determine the cause and consider treatment options.
Gulati, who is studying heart problems in women, says that the history of the ward “too common” because these symptoms are less frequently perceived by women, especially women of younger age.
Howard Mel, the emergency physician, said it is difficult to judge the decisions of the hospital staff, not knowing what other patients in that time could be a priority.
“Unfortunately, in many cases no beds, and you have to decide who gets one of the few remaining places and who can wait,” said Mel.
Mel added that the staff of emergency departments across the country are struggling with overcrowding, making it difficult to choose because of a lack of beds and staff, especially during cold and flu season.