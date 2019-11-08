A restaurant employee died after inhaling chemicals detergent: another 10 were hospitalized
In Massachusetts a Buffalo Wild Wings employee died and another 10 people were hospitalized after the cleaning in the restaurant. This writes Yahho!News.
Around 17:30 on 1 November, the staff of service of rescue in Burlington arrived on the scene after reports of “sick person, and the potential release of chemicals.” This was stated to journalists, the interim fire chief Michael Patterson.
Patterson said the rescue service arrived on the scene and found the man, who paramedics assisted outside of the restaurant. He was taken to hospital, where he died.
The man, a restaurant employee, was exposed to detergent based on sodium hypochlorite under the name “Super 8”, which, according to Patterson, is widely used in all States. Patterson said that of the 11 people hospitalized in the incident, only two were customers of the restaurant, all the rest were employees.
“We are shocked and saddened by this tragedy and are working closely with authorities, and contribute to the investigation,” — said the representative of Buffalo Wild Wings.
According to Patterson, another worker “spilled on the floor” detergent and immediately went outside to get some fresh air. The deceased employee had tried to wash the product from the surface resulting in food poisoning.
Patterson said that other victims of the incident are now in hospital, they have severe breathing problems, a runny nose and a rich an and sodisca. According to him, none of the victims is in serious condition.
Specialists of the Department on hazardous substances checked the restaurant and declared that it is safe. Also, the Administration for security and health, the U.S. was informed about the incident, and local law enforcement are investigating the incident.
The representative of the rescue service said that all who were in the restaurant and found the symptoms of diseases should seek medical help.