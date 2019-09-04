A restaurant in new Mexico called meals popular phrases trump: not everyone liked
A new restaurant in new Mexico has caused controversy about the menu, because the dishes were named after the popular phrase of the US President Donald trump.
Urban Taqueria, located in Albuquerque, became a reason for discussions after some customers complained about the use of the menu of terms such as “the Wall”, “Immigrant”, “the Fake news” and “Close it” (Lock Her Up).
Critics say that these terms are offensive to certain groups and perpetuate hate speech.
“The way things are now, this is not good, said the client institution Juan Hernandez. — We have to respect others.”
Professor at the University of new Mexico Patricia Perea said use, and the “normalization” of such phrases — it is dangerous.
“It seems funny that you can make fun of this and maybe do it without a second thought, but so do you insult an entire group of people,” said Perea.
“It normalizes the terminology and potentially makes them funny, and the more you do it, the greater the likelihood that people will repeat it and perhaps forget the contexts in which they were told,” she added.
The owner of the restaurant Hanif Mohamed, who is an immigrant, said that the names on the menu is a joke.
“Ninety-nine percent of people who come to the school didn’t seem to have a problem with it, said Mohamed. — Menu is not intended to be insulting people or causing them harm, but simply to continue the conversation about what is happening around us.”
Not all, however, I think this choice of names of dishes on the menu is offensive.
“For me it’s not offensive,’ said the visitor, Christy Garcia. — On the contrary I find it interesting that they decided to be so bold with the names”.