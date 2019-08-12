A rich vitamin diet reduces the risk of skin cancer
American scientists from Institute of brown conducted a series of experiments that lasted about 30 years, and came to the conclusion that a diet rich in vitamin a reduces the risk of skin cancer. The fact that the vitamin actively participates in the ability of cells to regenerate.
According to scientists, the vitamin helps reduce the risk of squamous cell carcinoma that appears on the most common in the world of skin — light. Experts have carried out two experiments on men and women separately to determine the dependence of disease from incoming elements. The first study lasted 28 years, it was attended by almost 122 thousand women of different ages. Of all the participants, 123,000 people had light skin, and therefore more likely to develop cancer. There were 5 groups of subjects, which were divided by the number of received vitamin A from food daily. As it turned out after the study, those people who consumed with food necessary quantity of the specified vitamin less likely to develop cancer of the skin.
It contains a variety of other foods in the form of beta-carotene. The human body is able to produce it yourself, but to help him is also necessary. The greatest amount of beta-carotene is found in cabbage, carrots, sweet potatoes. However, scientists declare that the overdose of products containing vitamin A can harm the health.