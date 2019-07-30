A ridiculous situation, which could get only extravagant people

| July 30, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Нелепые ситуации, в которые могли попасть лишь экстравагантные люди

They know how to surprise.

Human make it spiritual and moral values that are imparted from birth, so to say, absorbed with mother’s milk. But nowadays, unfortunately, many people have forgotten, what a shame and began to afford anything, even publicly, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.

1. Almost summer, why not the sun?

Нелепые ситуации, в которые могли попасть лишь экстравагантные люди

2. When urgently needed in the store and you’re wearing the first thing that came to hand. No matter what this dress wife.

Нелепые ситуации, в которые могли попасть лишь экстравагантные люди

3. Actually, why not?

Нелепые ситуации, в которые могли попасть лишь экстравагантные люди

4. K — comfort.

Нелепые ситуации, в которые могли попасть лишь экстравагантные люди

5. The man seems very interesting and rich personal life.

Нелепые ситуации, в которые могли попасть лишь экстравагантные люди

6. Ah, youth…

Нелепые ситуации, в которые могли попасть лишь экстравагантные люди

7. When I wanted just to add a little style to your image, but somehow overdid it.

Нелепые ситуации, в которые могли попасть лишь экстравагантные люди

8. Love always, love everywhere…

Нелепые ситуации, в которые могли попасть лишь экстравагантные люди

9. Sadder than this morning, the steeper was the previous night.

Нелепые ситуации, в которые могли попасть лишь экстравагантные люди

10. Highly self-critical. But from a pure heart.

Нелепые ситуации, в которые могли попасть лишь экстравагантные люди

11. For those who love to repeat the phrase “what is natural is not ugly”

Нелепые ситуации, в которые могли попасть лишь экстравагантные люди

12. Trendy young male…

Нелепые ситуации, в которые могли попасть лишь экстравагантные люди

13. Almost, almost…

Нелепые ситуации, в которые могли попасть лишь экстравагантные люди

14. What is going on in this photo?

Нелепые ситуации, в которые могли попасть лишь экстравагантные люди

15. Well, something like that

Нелепые ситуации, в которые могли попасть лишь экстравагантные люди

16. Hot just

Нелепые ситуации, в которые могли попасть лишь экстравагантные люди

17. No comment…

Нелепые ситуации, в которые могли попасть лишь экстравагантные люди

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.