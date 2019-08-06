A ruined house surrounded by fire: there was video of consequences of explosions in military warehouses in…
After the state of emergency in military warehouses near the village of Kamenka (Krasnoyarsk Krai of Russia), the inhabitants left the village, which now looks literally like a Warzone.
The resource Base posted a video, shot in a destroyed heater, along with Arsenal, where were stored as write rossm, about 40 thousand shells.
The Russian defense Ministry said they wanted to extinguish the fire until the end of the day, which will involve a dozen Il-76 airplanes and helicopters. Deputy defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov said that the investigation continues, noting that the cause of the explosions at the Arsenal was the “human factor”.
Meanwhile, residents nearby to the warehouse settlements warn that the danger persists within a radius of 15 kilometers. It is known that appealed for help to 12 people. One person unaccounted for.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the network has posted video of the explosion in military warehouses near Achinsk — the cloud resembled a mushroom-like during a nuclear explosion.
