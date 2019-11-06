A Russian actress was not allowed to Ukraine because of the Crimea: what happened
Young Russian actress Margarita Abroskina, known for the TV series “Roofing-bot” is not allowed in Ukraine. 25-year-old actress arrived in Kyiv in the next movie. But from the airport “Borispol” she turned back to Minsk.
As reported by the State border service, among the passengers of the flight from Minsk found the citizen of the Russian Federation, which in 2018 illegally visited occupied Crimea. For violation of the Ukrainian legislation to the Russian woman was denied entry to Ukraine for 3 years.
“With the appropriate stamp in the document she left on the return flight to Belarus”, — said in a statement.
The actress situation has not yet commented.
Earlier, the entry to Ukraine for five years, banned well-known Russian TV presenter Ekaterina Varnava, as well as several other artists — Egor Creed, presenter Nastya Ivlieva, Dana Borisova. They visited Crimea with the violation of the laws of Ukraine.
