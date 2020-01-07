A Russian businessman plans to buy Karpaty Lviv
Mikhail Fridman
One of the richest businessmen of Russia Mikhail Fridman is exploring the possibility of buying Karpaty Lviv, according to fan-site of the Lviv club.
55-year-old Fridman was born in Lvov, was the sponsor and initiator of Foundation “Alfa jazz fest”, Lviv music festival.
Add that Friedman is the co-owner and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the consortium “Alfa-Group” and included in it a branch of “Alfa-Bank” without interruption works in Lviv.
At the same time, the businessman himself is not opposed to strengthen the bond with his native city.
A source close to Friedman’s report that he wants to buy a stake in FC “Karpaty”, belonging to Peter Dimensao and Igor Kolomoisky.
For winter break Karpaty left, closing the tournament table of Ukrainian Premier League.