A Russian immigrant tried to Rob the police in California
In the city of Citrus heights (CA), a Russian immigrant, Dmitri Zubko tried to steal a Bicycle from police and was caught on their bait. This is stated in the message on the Facebook page of the police Department Citrus heights.
“Unfortunately for teeth, he stole the bait and was arrested by our patrol officers. Zubko on probation for burglary, Grand theft, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest”, — stated in the message of the police Department.
Zubko has not once caught stealing and other misdeeds.
“He had previously been arrested for the aforementioned crimes and for stealing a car, possession of tools for burglary, conspiracy, vandalism, fraud, assault, probation violation and drug-related offences”, — stated in the message.
“We are glad that we caught him stealing from us and not from our citizens,” — added the police.