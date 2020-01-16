A Russian night and Shakespeare in the Park: how to spend a weekend in Miami (January 17-19)
What: the Presentation of the film “Nora”
When: Friday, January 17, from 20:00.
Where: Soundscape Park, 400 17th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139.
Read more: Join the viewing of a feature film “Nora”, 2008 at ScreenDance Miami Festival 2020, as well as collections of short films, including Soliloquy and Flickering Glades.
“Nora” is a film based on the true story of dancer Nora Chipaumire, who was born in Zimbabwe in 1965. In the film, Nora returns to the landscape of his childhood and makes a journey through vivid memories of his youth.
The result is a film about family dramas, difficult love Affairs and the politics. It’s a movie about a girl who is constantly fighting against any intimidation and violence, and which is slowly becoming more of a force, proud and independent.
Cost: Free.
What: ‘Macbeth’ Shakespeare in Coconut Grove
When: Friday, January 17, from 20:00.
Where: The Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Highway, Miami, FL 33133.
Read more: “Macbeth” is the Shakespeare play that will live in the Park, Coconut Grove in Miami. It is also the most accessible piece is a classic, in terms of language and plot.
The dark and violent tragedy, Macbeth, is a story about love and the hunger for power at any cost. Driven by the prophecy of three witches and thoughts of his wife, Macbeth kills his king, his claim to the throne, thus beginning the moral decline in the Kingdom of horror.
The number of seats is limited, so plan to come early. Bring snacks and enjoy classical theater under the starry sky of Miami.
Cost: Free.
What: Art exhibition ‘Secret gardens’ Sheila Elias
When: Friday, January 17, from 9:00.
Where: Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139.
Read more: Sheila Elias is an American artist. Her work has been exhibited throughout North America and the Liberty exhibition in the Louvre in Paris.
“Secret gardens” is a celebration of the joy of creation and the splendor of nature. These are the visual challenges of the artist to the public with huge sunflowers, hallucinary mazes of rose petals and vines. These paintings can be deeply aggressive and kind at the same time..
“My art, be it photography, sculpture or painting, has always been a visual interpretation of my internal landscape, which is strongly influenced by external landscapes especially Miami,” says the artist.
Cost: Free.
What: the Russian party in Miami
When: Saturday, January 18, from 20:00.
Where: The Deck at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, FL 33132.
Read more: this Saturday, January 18, in Miami will host the popular party Made in Russia. The event will be held at The Deck restaurant at Island Gardens.
For the music this evening will meet Indigo&Arssea, saxophone — Viktor Petrovich.
Admission is free, but registration required at the link. However, as noted by the organizer, registration does not guarantee entrance if you run out of free space.
Cost: Free.
What: Family & Friends Game Night
When: Saturday, January 18, from 18:30.
Where: FunDimension, 2129 Northwest 1st Court, Miami, FL 33127.
Read more: Visit Family & Friends Game Night with your family and friends to have a great time in the circle of people close to you. Here you will find indoor playgrounds, will be able to bungee jump, dive into virtual reality or to get involved in arcade games.
Also here you can taste delicious dishes from around the world and a variety of drinks, ranging from branded coffee to craft beer and wine.
The event is completely free for children aged 6 to 18 years.
Cost: From $0.
What: Children’s master-class: “How animals communicate”
When: Saturday, January 18, from 10:00.
Where: 1111 Parrot Jungle Trai. Miami, FL 33132.
More info: This event will allow your kids to touch the wild nature and environment to freely explore them. Meetings are held every month and free to visit.
This month’s topic – “How animals communicate through sounds”.
Animals may not sound like men, but they certainly communicate in the same way. At this meeting the children will learn how different animals “talk” to each other and what they say.
Cost: Free.
What: an Evening of jazz in Russian language
When: Saturday, January 18, from 19:00.
Where: 2995 NE 163rd St, North Miami Beach, FL 33160-4422.
Read more: Jazz legend from Moscow Oleg Butman together with vocalist and piano master Natalia Smirnova-Butman will perform with a concert program They New Program USA Tour in Miami!
Miami Jazz Night is a magical night which will be held in the format of a candlelight dinner. Table booking is highly recommended due to the limited number of seats.
Cost: From $20.
What: Show classic car
When: Sunday, January 19, from 10:00.
Where: Art Deco Welcome Center, 1001 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139.
More: Club of lovers of antique cars of South Florida invites everyone to its annual show classic cars. Guests will see various brands and models of cars, trucks and motorcycles from the early 1900’s to 1991. This event is suitable for collectors and enthusiasts who want to witness the history of the development of the automotive industry.
Cost: Free.
What: Sundance Pool Series at Mondrian South Beach
When: Sunday, January 19, from 12:00.
Where: Mondrian South Beach Hotel 1100 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139.
Read more: Sundance Pool Series at Mondrian South Beach is a series of events that take place in Miami every weekend. Join the event at Mondrian South Beach, enjoy music, beautiful views and delicious drinks.
Cost: Free.
What: Free lesson swing
When: Sunday, January 19, from 12:00.
Where: VIP Jazz Age @ Art Deco Weekend 2020, 11th Street & Ocean Drive, Lummus Park, Miami Beach, FL 33139.
Read more: If you’ve always wanted to learn to dance swing, then don’t miss your chance. This Sunday in Miami will host a free class under the direction of the 5 times world champion Yuval Hod and his partner Gypsy Jules.
Cost: Free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar.
