A Russian propagandist laugh network weird fantasies of Putin
Russian media continue to misinform people and keep all the information under an impenetrable dome spreading sometimes it is absolutely fantastic propaganda.
Publication “Politeka” reports that not long ago one of the speakers of the Kremlin Vladimir Solovyov live on TV channel “Russia 1” stated inadequate imagination on the accession of Ukraine to Russia.
In the Studio of the program “Evening with Vladimir Solovyov” TV presenter broke the strange statement. He said that in a hundred years, Ukraine will beg Russia about accession. However, the Russians will not listen to these pleas, because Ukraine is and will be controlled by the Kremlin.
“After a hundred years, Kiev will have to beg Russia and we just look and say, “Well, you beg you and so we belong” — said Solovyov live.
It is worth noting that the advocate is known for his inappropriate remarks against Ukraine and Putin’s opponents, as well as the worship of the Kremlin’s policy.