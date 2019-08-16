A Russian who bought medicine for my son, the epileptic, the criminal case
In Russia, a new scandal erupted around the sale of the nationals of the country of medicines online. Thursday, August 15, in Moscow, in a post office arrested a woman named Helen, who came to bought for son-epileptic medication. Drug frisium not registered in Russia. This became the basis for the Federal customs service (FCS) to stop the supply of drugs.
The Director of the children’s hospice “House of a lighthouse” the lead of Maniava reported on his page on Facebook: “the Parcel with the medicine confiscated. Came home with a search warrant. Seized the system unit of the computer. Opened a criminal case on the fact. Tomorrow it will be transferred to the Main investigation Department”.
Elena five hours of questioning. In the FCS when you claim that showed softness. By law they had to arrest the woman. Given that she has a sick child, she was released, but the criminal case was filed.
In July of the same story with frisium occurred with Muscovite Elena Bogolubova (pictured in the header). Her 10-year-old son Michael suffers from an incurable genetic disease called batten disease. Elena had only the recommendation of doctors. Frisium they are not appointed, and recommended. This nuance was the main reason for the detention Bogolubovo.
In June 2018, the same story happened in the Russian capital with Catherine Connoway. Her child suffers from epilepsy, severe. The woman purchased for him 20 mikroklizm of diazepam on the Internet, and then trying to sell other parents of children with epilepsy 4 microclysters that it is not useful. The buyer was a COP who was smuggling drugs and illegal drugs. The woman faced up to eight years of imprisonment. Under public pressure, the interior Ministry closed the case.
A particularly important role then played by the founder of the hospice charity Fund “Vera” Nut Federmesser. Raised by her social media campaign has led to the fact that the administration of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin urged the Ministry of health to consider the issue of centralized procurement of a number of drugs, including diazepam and frisium.
However, the Minister of health Veronika Skvortsova soon said that frisium need only seven children in Russia. Therefore, purchase it impractical.
Lida moniava the indignant reply of the Ministry of health. According to her, only in Moscow said the drug needed more than 2 000 children. “If the authorities do not take necessary measures, including the accelerated registration of drugs, and tomorrow in Russia will be opened on 2 100 criminal cases against the parents of terminally ill children. And it would be a shame for the whole world”, — said Moniava.
Frisium and diazepam is not the only drugs, the purchase of which promises serious trouble for the Russians. In April, 2019 in Yekaterinburg opened a criminal case against Darya Belyaeva, who bought the antidepressant over the Internet from the Polish manufacturer. Expert on her case concluded that the active ingredient — bupropion — can be considered a derivative of the stimulant ephedrone. As a result, in August, Daria was charged with smuggling, acquisition and possession of drugs and sent for compulsory medical examination.
Moniava again sounded the alarm: “ the Mother of Arseny Konnov year ago and the mother of Misha Bogolyubov a month ago, managed to beat thanks to the attention of companies. Their criminal cases were closed. But neither Misha nor Arseny still no drugs! Targeted procurement from the Ministry of health has still not been made. Drugs are still not registered.”
The situation with Bogolubovo last month commented on Putin’s press Secretary Dmitry Peskov. “In this case we are talking about the mother of a sick child. Of course, this is a major concern. Thank God that through the intervention of Nuty Federmesser, if I’m not mistaken, this situation has been resolved, but resolved it partially. Because the criminal case remains,” he said then. “We will contact the Ministry and ask them to intensify efforts in this direction”, — promised the Sands. It seems that the request of the Kremlin in the Ministry have not heard…
