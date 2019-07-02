A scholar from Nizhny Novgorod became the winner of the award Artsimovich
Nizhny Novgorod scientist Alexander Shalashov became a laureate of the prize of academician Artsimovich. This award has been awarded since 1992 for achievements in experimental physics. This was reported on the website of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
As noted, the shelter received it for work together with your colleagues in the ran – Peter Baranski and Alexander Ivanov. They have created a fusion reactor with magnetic confinement of the plasma.