A school shooting in southern California: what is known about the shooter and the victims
On November 14 in Santa CLARITA (CA) in high school Saugus High School shooting occurred. Two students killed, three others injured, police is investigating the case and the school is closed. About it writes USA Today.
According to the Sheriff of the County of Los Angeles, Alex Villanueva, after a 16-second armed attack, the suspect shot himself in the head and, according to recent reports, is in hospital in serious condition.
Students who recently passed the training on actions in case of fire in school, still can’t believe it actually happened.
This incident was 30 school shooting in 2019.
What happened?
Around 07:30 local time the shooter pulled a semi-automatic .45-caliber handgun from a backpack and opened fire. At school there were about 2,500 high school students. Arrow managed to get to five students.
The Sheriff of Los Angeles Alex Villanueva said surveillance footage shows how shooter enters the school, takes out a gun from his backpack and starts shooting.
Villanueva said the gun apparently jammed, and the shooter was forced to spend some time to fix it before start shooting again. Then he used the last bullet on himself.
According to Villanueva, the incident took 16 seconds. The Sheriff also said the suspect fired indiscriminately and he didn’t have a purpose.
Who was the suspect?
Officials described the suspect as a student of Asian appearance, who the day before shooting was 16 years old.
Neighbors and classmates described the boy as pleasant, but said that he changed after his father’s death two years ago. Classmates identified the boy, though police have not said his name.
The suspect was a quiet, normal student, said classmate Brooke Risley.
“It wasn’t like anyone doing this,” said Risley.
Although the teenager sometimes looked sad, his roommate Jared Aksen said never seen a guy so pissed.
According to the obituary, his father died of a heart attack in December 2017.
“I was surprised how well it took the death of his father, said Aksen, adding that he played chess and shooting from the pneumatic weapon with the boy. — Most likely these two years of pain led to two years of rage,” writes USA Today.
“Quiet child, canny, said Ryan McCracken, a 20-year-old neighbor. When McCracken was younger, he played along with the suspect. — I didn’t expect anything like that from him.”
Memorial video from the photos that were posted online after his father’s death, showed that he was holding a rifle or shotgun on numerous hunting photos taken by yourself or other hunters.
According to Oksana, the boy’s family moved to Santa CLARITA for more than 20 years ago. Records show that he lived with his mother, elder sister and father until he died.
Aksen said he is very sympathetic to the boy’s mother, because she lost her husband and son. According to Oksana, sister arrow after his father’s death he moved and went to College.
Who are the victims?
16-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy died in a local hospital. Captain Kent Wegener of the County Sheriff’s office in Los Angeles said that there are three more victims — two girls, 14 and 15, and 14-year-old boy. The names of the victims the police calls.
According to recent reports two of the wounded are in good condition, and the third is satisfactory.
Wegener said that beyond attending the same school, law enforcement officials found no connection between the shooter and the victims.
How did the suspect get the gun?
Law enforcement officials do not disclose information about how the suspect got the weapon used in the attack. 16-year-old boy could not buy it according to the law in California licensed dealers cannot sell firearms to persons under 21 years of age.
Were there any warning signs?
Police are investigating Postings on social networks that could be made a suspect, said Wegener, including Instagram, which had the message: “Saugus, tomorrow at school will be fun.”
This account did not belong to the suspect, later user announced their publication is a joke.
“We’ve disabled this account for breaking our rules, — said the representative of Instagram. We can confirm that she did not belong to the arrow.”
Wegener said that his Department has studied the recent threats against Saugus High and found two of them, both of which have been studied and are considered not associated with the shooting. Authorities have not determined a motive, but don’t believe that he was acting for religious or ideological reasons.
What security measures have been taken?
On the website of the school district States that each campus is assigned security specialist and the schools have crossings and supervisors. School Saugus High the territory is fenced and has a dozen surveillance cameras, but so far there are no metal detectors.
“The gates to the school close during the school time and usually only open when students leave the campus for lunch or leave school at the end of the day. Visitors sent to the office for registration,” the site says.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- On the morning of November 14 at Saugus High School (CA) the shooting occurred. Two people were killed and another three were taken to Henry Mayo Hospital.