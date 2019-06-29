A schoolboy from California has got strong burns of the person during the lesson
13-year-old student from the city of Encinitas (CA) received severe facial burns due to an explosion during a scientific experiment in the classroom, writes Lenta.ru.
13-year-old student priest river conducted a scientific experiment “fiery serpent”. The essence of the experiment is to impregnate the sand with alcohol, then fill it with baking soda and powdered sugar and set on fire.
According to the guy, the teacher added too much alcohol to the fire, and then the sand exploded right in the boy’s face. The student said that his entire head instantly caught fire.
After the incident, Rivera was taken to hospital where he underwent four operations on her face and neck.
Who knows how well the burns heal wor and whether there will be a big scar, but the doctors hope for his speedy recovery. Rivera’s family filed a lawsuit against the school for a million dollars. Representatives of the institution refused to give any comments until then, until you see the results of the investigation.