A second round of assistance in connection with the coronavirus: who will have the right to receive the money
Will you get the second check assistance in connection with the coronavirus? As income, marital status, number of dependents, and citizenship can affect whether you receive the money from the IRS. Turned edition CNet.
Monday, July 27, the Senate will decide on the second package of financial assistance in connection with the coronavirus. It is known that the Senate plans to include a second round of Federal assistance in connection with the coronavirus, which will be paid in August, but it is unknown how much money it will receive and who is eligible for assistance.
The head of the Department of Finance Steven Mnuchin said: “the President wants to quickly sent money to in August, people got money.”
But who gets the money and what the requirements will be billed to the recipients, will be part of the debate starting next week. It is not known whether a new law to follow the guidelines accordingly with the law CARES, but this is one of the options.
While the Senate declared desire to toughen the requirements for income — with the result that the check will get less people — the Democrat-led House of representatives wants to see more people meet the requirements.
The house of representatives and the Senate will consider the age, citizenship, annual taxable income, marital status and number of dependents. What is known already.
Could more people to get a second check help
According to the law of Heroes, which was proposed by the House of representatives in mid-may, and he criticized Republicans, on the second check payments may qualify:
- persons receiving less than $99 000 in accordance with the tax return in 2018 or 2019 (depending on what was filed later);
- College students, dependents, older than 17 years, family members with disabilities and parents of taxpayers;
- family up to five people.
- recipients of disability benefits (SSDI).
- persons who are not U.S. citizens and submit tax returns, pay taxes and otherwise comply with Federal tax laws, using an individual taxpayer identification number instead of social security numbers.
Narrows to whether Congress requirements for recipients in the second round
While the majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell suggested that if the Republican-controlled Senate will take another bill assistance, the circle of recipients is narrowed. Recently, however, Mnuchin said the Senate is considering the same structure of payments, as in the case with the law CARES.
“Our offer is exactly the same as last time,” said Mnuchin.
Based on these conflicting reports here who may not get the second check:
People who earn “too much” money: it is likely that the income limits may become more stringent. You may require a lower maximum annual income (AGI tax form) to qualify for Federal aid in connection with the coronavirus.
In other words, people who earn more than a certain amount, can potentially be eliminated from the second round.
Exceptions to the first law CARES: young people aged 18 to 24 years, people who are not US citizens, but pay taxes, and people in detention.
Who have not received Federal aid in the first round:
- taxpayers with income above $99 000 a year;
- heads of household with incomes of more than $136 500 per year.
- married couples with incomes of more than $198 000 per year.
- children over 16 years of age and College students under the age of 24 years.
- Non-resident foreigners of the USA.
Profit margin: is still under discussion a limit of $40 000
It is expected that the next round of collection of the health will be conducted only for people who earn $40,000 a year or less. The estimated limit of income which is not officially approved, was taken from the speech of Stephen McConnell, who said, “I think the people who are hardest hit are people who earn around $40,000 a year or less.”
The speaker of the house of representatives Nancy Pelosi has questioned McConnell proposed the maximum salary. “I don’t know where the $40 000, she said. — I think that families earning more than $40,000 is also in need of assistance, depending on the situation.”
This figure does not cover all the States of the USA. For example, in San Francisco (CA) Department of housing and urban development, the U.S. defines “very low income limits” in the amount of $60 900 for one person and $87 000 for a family of four.
When Congress will complete the requirements to receive payments
After the Senate submitting its proposal, negotiations will begin with the House of representatives. After agreement of the draft law on the promotion will not take effect until the President will not sign it.
