A sedentary lifestyle can kill
Millions of people around the world lead a sedentary lifestyle. This is forcing them to work in the office. Which they give a day for eight hours and then coming home and falling from fatigue, they are unable to do vigorous activity.
This lifestyle is slowly killing, there are new diseases, increasing the weight, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease. Such a life does not bring satisfaction, a feeling of depression and mental disorders.
Experts in this area of research proved, the person conducting more than six hours a day in a seated position slowly brings his death. According to them, for 15 years, the chances of it coming increase by 40 percent.
Experts recommend to devote time to movement: to start Jogging, dancing or sports games such as volleyball. Most importantly, experts say, several hours a day to spend in motion.