A seminar on buying real estate and art show: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (November 15-17)
What: Charity event ‘Do good’
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-17 November.
Where: St. Michaels Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 345 7th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Read more: Charity event aimed at helping children who lost parents in the war, as well as poor families with many children in Ukraine.
Need a new or easily used baby items (clothes, shoes), grooming products, products for school (backpacks, pens, markers, pencils), games and soft toys, delicious gifts.
Clothing size: from birth to adolescent (also adult clothes small sizes).
Cost: Free.
What: Art show in Oakland
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-17 November.
Where: Era Art Bar & Lounge 19 Grand Avenue Oakland, CA 94610
Read more: a Place that unites contemporary, historical and traditional arts.
Here is what to look ordinary lover of the beautiful, specialist in history of art or avant-garde gallery owner.
The exhibition is divided into rooms. Visitors are offered interesting lectures, excursions and a number of performances.
The show will be a discovery of three aspiring local artists.
Cost: Free.
What: Festival of whiskey and kebab
When: Friday, November 15, from 18:30.
Where: New Delhi Restaurant 160 Ellis St San Francisco, CA 94102
Read more: the cost of admission includes: 1 whiskey, 3 kebabs and an unlimited buffet with various snacks. In addition, all guests can enjoy unlimited drinks “Rajan” absolutely for free.
Offers a variety of games, music and entertainment.
Cost: $28.
What: Exhibition of works by Michael Divine
When: Friday, November 15, from 19:00.
Where: MOVA, 411 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117-3505
Read more: Michael Devine explore the fusion of the inner and outer worlds of human existence, embodied in the stunningly sublime images. Inspired by futurism, impressionism and abstractionism and a modern surrealist and visionary art, his interpretive vision reference ancient traditions, modern artistic research and contemporary topics, United by a universal belief in the power of imagination and the human spirit.
Cost: Free.
What: the Fair of handmade goods
When: Saturday-Sunday, 16-17 November.
Where: Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, 2 Marina Blvd Building C, Room 260, San Francisco, CA 94123
Read more: This big fair. It will feature more than 200 artisans who will demonstrate their products. All members are independent creators from Northern California. And offers master-classes of craftsmen, live music and lots of entertainment.
In previous years this fair has grown from a small exhibition of crafts in a Grand street festival.
Cost: Free.
What: Exhibition of works by Armenian artists
When: Saturday-Sunday, 16-17 November.
Where: Khachaturian Armenian Community Center – Saroyan Hall, 825 Brotherhood Way, San Francisco, CA 825 Brotherhood Way San Francisco, CA 94132
Read more: This digital exposures, the present on large screens work for more than twenty Armenian artists. It will be the first of its kind that will allow the viewer to feel the depth and breadth of works by Armenian artists since the early 1800s.
In addition, guests can enjoy a buffet, plenty of drinks and live music.
Cost: $15.
What: Free seminar for buying the first house in the San Francisco Bay Area
When: Saturday, November 16, from 10:00.
Where: 1900 Camden Ave Ste 101, San Jose, CA 95124
Read more: Dream about your own house in California, but don’t know where to start? I’m afraid to make costly mistakes?
Buying a home in the U.S. is a responsible and a difficult task to cope with which will help a skilled realtor. Irina wrestler, a broker with more than 20 years of experience selling homes in Silicon Valley, ready to assist beginners in the real estate market and invites you to attend your free seminar for buying the first house in the San Francisco Bay Area.
At the event, you will get a lot of useful information, in particular, please review:
- government programs for first-time buyers;
- the most important stages of the home buying process;
- ways to avoid the most common mistakes;
- note — new topic: the process of buying property at auctions and houses owned by banks (REO, bank owned homes, foreclosures) — from the broker, who has worked for many years as a representative of banks and other financial institutions as sellers. Irina wrestler worked for several years on the auction company and America’s biggest banks selling foreclosures. Her experience and willingness to share it with you in this workshop is priceless.
If you have any questions, please send them by e-mail: broker@ca1team.com or text message to the number 408-603-6189. Irina wrestler will meet all and will try to help in every situation. Those who do not udastsja to attend the seminar, you can write to the broker or call her at (408-603-6189) — she will find time for a personal consultation.
Cost: Free.
What: Lecture on modern fashion
When: Saturday, November 16, from 10:00.
Where: de Young Museum, 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr, San Francisco, CA 94118
Read more: a fashion Expert Denita Sewell will lead a discussion on collecting and exhibiting contemporary fashion in the art Museum. As the curator of the fashion collection at the Art Museum of Phoenix Sewell recently acquired several works for the permanent collection, which were also presented at the exhibition titled “cutting-edge”. This lecture will tell the process of selecting works from a wide range of options.
Denita Sewell — Professor, Arizona state University, where she heads the new BA Fashion course at the School of art. For nearly 20 years Denita was the curator of fashion design at the Art Museum of Phoenix. She received a MFA degree in design at the Yale school of drama, and a bachelor’s degree in the field of textile and apparel management at the University of Missouri. Phoenix Sewell was administering collections at the costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum.
At the Art Museum of Phoenix, it has organized more than 50 exhibitions on various topics — from motorcycle jackets to historic and contemporary designers from the Museum’s vast collection, international fashion houses and private collections.
Cost: $0-10.
What: Winter festival
When: Sunday, November 17, from 12:00.
Where: Sports Basement Presidio 610 Old Mason, San Francisco, California 94219
Details: This family event includes a photo with Santa, trips in horse-drawn carriages, the village of Santa Claus, a petting zoo, fair, seasonal produce featuring over 80 different vendors, ice skating, rides, cocktails and other Christmas themed events.
Cost: Free.
What: Flea market
When: Sunday, November 17, from 12:00.
Where: 699 699 Columbus Ave Columbus Avenue San Francisco, CA 94133
Read more: Sunshine Flea Market will bring together more than a dozen producers, artists, designers and vintage sellers from the suburbs and the surrounding area. The market serves an impressive selection of vintage collectable items, Antiques, vintage clothing, jewellery, records and much more. Close to the market, guests can enjoy food and drinks in the outdoor courtyard Piazza Pellegrini.
Cost: Free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
