A seminar on buying real estate and the autumn festival: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (October 11-13)
What: Tour the Japanese tea garden
When: Friday-Sunday, 11-13 October.
Where: Japanese Tea Garden, 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr, San Francisco, CA 94118
Read more: the World-famous Japanese tea garden covers an area of 2 hectares. On this tour visitors will learn the history of the garden, which families veins here at different times, and when and who founded the garden, made it so beautiful and so well-known.
Cost: Free.
What: Fall festival
When: Friday-Sunday, 11-13 October.
Where: Alameda Point Pumpkin Patch 2453 Hancock Street Alameda, CA 94501
More info: This is a huge area filled with pumpkins and fun. A holiday for the whole family. It offers a variety of playgrounds, including a giant 4-story slides, inflatable houses, petting zoo, shooting at pumpkins and many other fun rides.
Cost: Free.
What: tour of the labyrinth by candlelight
When: Friday, 11 October, from 18:00.
Where: Grace Cathedral, 1100 California St, San Francisco, CA 94108
Read more: the Labyrinth of Grace Cathedral Church will be lit only by candles, all visitors will be able to walk on it, feeling its atmosphere. In addition, during the walk guests can enjoy live music.
Cost: Free.
What: Free screening of the film ‘horror Show rocky Horror’
When: Friday, October 11, from 21:00.
Where: Manny’s 3092 16th Street San Francisco, CA 94103
Read more: on the eve of Halloween such films become very important. “Horror show rocky Horror” is a parody of the basic canons of science fiction and horror films.
Philistine boring and very ordinary couple Janet Weiss and brad Majors after the engagement, goes to visit an old Professor, who once studied brad. On the road their car breaks down. The case leads the couple to a nearby old castle. Hoping to find the phone, they knock on the door and asking for help.
The inhabitants of the castle invites guests inside, and the characters unexpectedly fall into a society of people that at first seem strange and slightly eccentric. But with the development of events is absolutely crazy and mind-blowing crazy in their shocking extravagance.
Cost: Free.
What: Excursion in the Russian language at the Presidio Park
When: Saturday, October 12, from 11:00.
Where: Presidio of San Francisco, Arguello Blvd, San Francisco 94118
Read more: we Invite everyone to visit the only US national Park in the city. Walk through the Presidio includes a visit to the Museum of the history of San Francisco in the Officer’s Club.
This walk is easy enough, takes about 3 hours. Because it has a lot of historical themes, it is suitable for families with children.
Cost: $12-24.
What: Festival of music and arts
When: Saturday, October 12, from 11:00.
Where: Outer Noriega Merchants, San Francisco, CA
Read more: the Festival is designed for visitors of all ages interested in music and art. The event offers live music in several genres, drawing paintings, dance performances, light art, projections and workshops of music and art.
During the festival will be a special area for children and a variety of entertainment events.
Cost: Free.
What: Buying your first home: a master class with a glass of wine
When: Saturday, October 12, from 11:00.
Where: 51 E Campbell Ave 51 East Campbell Avenue Campbell, CA 95008
Read more: There’s nothing better than sitting in the cozy patio of a private home with friends and family, enjoying a glass of delicious wine! One is able to create a feeling of vacations in the middle of the working week.
Russian-speaking team on the purchase of real estate in the San Francisco Bay Area conducts an unusual master class where you will receive all the necessary knowledge about buying your first home and will be able to ask questions during the presentation. The current seminar will be held in comfortable relaxing surroundings — with the offer of wine and cheese.
Some visitors of past master classes have already become happy owners of their own homes in the San Francisco Bay Area. You will be given the opportunity to obtain an island of stability for you and your family. You will be able to invite a lot of friends on holidays and to have a family lunch in his yard.
A little bit about the real estate market:
- At the moment it is changing for the better for buyers. Only in recent months banks have lowered the rate by an average one percent. This means that you can afford a house on $200 thousand more, or your monthly payment decreases on average by $400 dollars.
- While real estate prices have stabilized, giving you more opportunities to specify the conditions of the contract and the purchase price.
The answers to the previous questions of the participants of the workshops can be viewed here.
Cost: Free.
What: Concert of Ukrainian singer Ivanna Taratula-Filipenko
When: Saturday, 12 October, from 17:00.
Where: 4049 Marconi Ave, Sacramento, CA 95821-3940
Read more: “Speak, bird grove” — an evening of vocal music performed by Ivanna Taratula-Filipenko (mezzo-soprano).
The program works by Ukrainian composers A. KOs-Anatolsky, A. Bilash, M. Skoryk, OK. Gerasimenko, etc.
Piano part — Natalia Savitskaya, with the participation of the Ensemble bandura, Brand Ilnitsky, Vadim Geletukha etc.
Cost: $20.
What: a Lecture in Russian about the icons
When: Saturday, October 12, from 20:00.
Where: Workshop: creative pedagogy 10601 S De Anza Blvd, Suite 303/304, Cupertino 95014
More info: In the lecture, guests will learn about where the icon that can be considered as such and what not, as well as learn to understand the scheme of wall-paintings in churches. Among other things, they learn what a reverse perspective, why the heads of the saints are so small and why are children on the icons look like small copies of adults.
The lecture is designed for an adult audience and will last 1.5 hours.
After the lecture a tea party where everyone will be able to ask questions and continue the discussion.
Cost: $20.
What: a Celebration Covers for Russian
When: Sunday, October 13, from 10:00.
Where: St. Michaels Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 345 7th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Read more: Pokrova (intercession of the Theotokos) is a religious, national, folk, and a family holiday in Ukraine. Celebrate it on 14 October according to the Julian calendar. The word “cover” (pokrova) means intercession, and protection, so one of the names of the blessed virgin Mary — Cover — “protector”, or literally “protection”.
The feast of the Intercession is also the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks, and the symbolic date of Foundation of the Ukrainian insurgent army.
2014 October 14, became the official state Patriotic holiday — the Day of defender of Ukraine.
Cost: Free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.