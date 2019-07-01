A sensation at Wimbledon: a 15-year-old schoolgirl has won the legendary Williams (video)
In the first round of Wimbledon, there was a loud sensation. Five-time winner of the prestigious tennis tournament in singles 39-year-old American Venus Williams in 1 hour and 21 minutes lost the most young participant of competitions in the capital of the UK, his 15-year-old compatriot Corey gauff are (pictured) — 4:6, 4:6.
In the second round of Wimbledon 313-I racket of the world Hauff, already earned in the tournament 91 thousand dollars, will compete with the representative of Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova, playing professional tournaments since 2004 — the year of birth of the young American.
Recall that Corey gauff are at the age of 13 reached the finals of the Junior US Open, after which it was signed by the managerial Agency of Roger Federer. Last year, American schoolgirl won the Junior “Roland Garros”.
