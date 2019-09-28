A sensation with “the Matchmakers” did not work: “daddy’s girl” from Berdyansk will not replace Kosmal from Kiev
Odious the series “Matchmakers-7”, which caused mass protests in Ukraine because of the violation of his actors the legislation of the country, is undergoing big changes in the cast. From Kiev Anna Kosmal refused the role in the series, because for a child, so the place Zhenya Kovaleva, first staged casting, writes the Russian news Agency Vistanews.
The most suitable for this role could be the 33-year-old “Masha Vasnetsova”, she is Miroslava Karpovich from “Daddy’s daughters”, a native of Berdyansk.
“It seemed the most likely version is that in the coming season it will replace Miroslav Anya. Miroslav considered the sexiest woman in Russia and starred in a photo shoot of men’s magazine MAXIM”,— writes the author.
There was also the version that one of the Directors of the series “Matchmakers” and “advanced” Miroslav on the most talked-about role in the serial business. Favorite Karpovich allegedly could be the 48-year-old Andrey Yakovlev, who was the author and captain of KVN team “Voroshilov arrows”, he is also the author of the Studio “Quarter-95”.
Yakovlev is married, has two children and a happy marriage. Miroslav on the contrary, for 33 years and have not met your man, no children, and her novels never rumors. Obviously, after roles in the TV series “Daddy’s girls” — she has become a hostage of one image. Prototype Zhenya Kovaleva would be her lifeline in the career of the actress.
Some Russian media have published information about it.
Therefore, Miroslava Karpovich contacted the editorial staff of the information resource and denied the rumors about the affair with a married Director, and her role in the TV series.
“This is not true, from my participation in the project “in-Laws”, replacing actress Kosmal, my relationship with Andrei Yakovlev, with whom I had never met, seen, etc., the skeptical view of Fyodor Dobronravov, who also do not know about my participation”,— wrote the address, the actress.
Therefore, the question of who will replace Anna Kosmal in the series remains open. The audience hope that the role of Eugene find a worthy replacement, which will not strike in a dirt the person.
As previously reported “FACTS”, actor Alexander Ilyin said that filming is currently suspended. Shot half of the material, he said in an interview with Russian newspaper “Izvestia”. According to the actor, due to the geopolitical turmoil of the shooting this year was not conducted in Ukraine was moved to Belarus, where the last two years worked as a team of actors. Fortunately, the action in movies, “95 Quarter”, with the exception that “public Servants”, where there is a binding to the Ukraine, takes place in a “vacuum”.
