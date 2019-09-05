A serial rapist from Georgia tried to become a police officer in his Department is seeking
Police looking for serial rapist in Georgia, found it right under his nose — he tried to join the police Department.
24-year-old Kenneth Thomas Bowen III drew the attention of law enforcement only after he joined the Academy of the police Department Clayton County in 2018. He was discharged just a few months for the delays and constant lies.
Police found the behavior of Bowen “suspicious”. Later they found out that Bowen was held suspect in the rape case in Jonesboro. In 2015 there has been a series of eight sexual assaults. Detectives noticed “striking similarities” between the picture of Bowen and existing police mug shots.
Seeing the similarity of tattoos Bowen with the physical description of the suspect, police got a warrant to take his DNA. The analysis confirmed the relationship of the guy with all 8 attacks.
Bowen was raped seven women and was attacked by a sexual nature on another victim. Now against him the charges of all eight incidents. Officials said that all the attacks happened within two miles from the place of residence of Bowen in Jonesboro.
“If he hadn’t tried to join the ranks of the County police Department Clayton — unknown when we brought him in,” said the chief of the County police Clayton Kevin Roberts.
“We caught him! The citizens of Clayton County can relax a bit, knowing that a serial rapist was captured” wrote police last week in Facebook.