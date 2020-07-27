A serious threat. States put pressure on Europe due to SP-2
The situation is unprecedented: the United States first threatened to impose sanctions against European companies for work on the European market.
U.S. authorities are increasing pressure on German and other European companies involved in the construction of the gas pipeline Nord stream-2.
As learned the newspaper Die Welt,us officials hold videoconference with the top management of companies which “are very well given to understand that want to prevent the completion of the project.”
The anonymous source of the newspaper who participated in the negotiations, called the threat very serious. Корреспондент.net tells details.
Threats in a friendly tone
The USA is still determined to block the Nord stream-2, which, in their opinion, will allow Russia to capture the European gas market.
They have already taken the first series of sanctions in accordance with the law On the protection of energy security in Europe, which was published at the end of December 2019.
Diplomat Chris Robinson, responsible for relations with Russia in the state Department, said that other European countries were against the construction of the pipeline.
“Today we join the voice of Europeans who are concerned about the aggressive attitude of Russia. Nord stream-2 will be a competitor to land-based pipelines that run through the Baltic States, Poland and Ukraine, depriving them of income,” said Robinson.
The cost of the pipeline is around ten billion euros. Its construction half-funded by the Russian company Gazprom and half — European companies including German Wintershall and Uniper, Anglo-Dutch Shell, French Engie and Austrian OMV.
The restrictive measures adopted by the USA in the end of 2019, was forced to leave the project a Swiss company Allseas, which have delayed the construction of the SP-2. Since the construction of the pipeline is paused.
In early July, Denmark has acceded to the request of Nord Stream AG 2 ishnala the ban on the work of pipe-laying vessels anchor positioning during construction of SP-2 in its waters.
The tubing went two Russian vessels, but construction never resumed. According to experts, the reason for this could be three factors, one of which is a request to wait from Germany. About this in detail in materialmany let SP-2: but the construction is delayed.
On 26 July, the German newspaper Die Welt reported, citing its sources, that U.S. officials in the past few days spent arranging negotiations with contractors to claim to have “far-reaching consequences, further participation in the project.”
The consultation was attended by 12 representatives of the US government that “in a friendly tone” noted that they intend “to prevent the completion of construction.” The threat is “very serious”, said the newspaper’s source.
U.S. Secretary of state Michael Pompeo previously warned that the participants in the construction of Saitoti-2 fall under the law CAATSA ON combating the enemies of America by sanctions from 2017.
Official Berlin took note of the words of the head of the state Department, thus considered extraterritorial sanctions Washington “contrary to international law”. Russia called the U.S. position as an example of political pressure and unfair competition.
In addition, last adalesent the United States approved the introduction of the Pentagon’s budget for new sanctions against Nord stream-2.
“These sanctions will help to stop the construction of the pipeline and eliminate this Russian geopolitical weapon,” said Senator John Barrasso who supported the draft budget.
We are talking about restrictions against companies involved in the project and are engaged in laying the pipes, insure the court, carry out their maintenance and upgrading, as well as the certification of the finished pipeline.
The risk that the us sanctions will affect the construction of Nord stream-2, says the Executive Director of the Eastern Committee of German economy Michael harms.
Just this threat, so abstract, a bit vague, of course, introduces a very large uncertainty. And it is possible that firms will be afraid of this uncertainty and be afraid to continue to work with the Northern stream” — quoted by Kommersant.
Exactly how the German government will solve the legal issues with the state Department and is there any chance to bring the company out of the impact is unknown.
The situation now is unprecedented: the United States first threatened to impose sanctions against European companies for work on the European market. Apparently, it will delay the process of project implementation.
korrespondent.net