A severe storm is coming on the greater Toronto area (PHOTOS)

The hydrometeorological center of Canada is warning that a severe storm is coming on most of the territory of the greater Toronto area. Bad weather is expected from noon.

According to forecasts, the storm will cause strong winds up to 100 km/h, large hail and torrential downpour.

“We are already witnessing the first sunset, storm clouds, moving West of the greater Toronto area. From one of them at the airport was short, but heavy rain,” – said the weather center.

“Right now on the radar of the greater Toronto area is nothing, but the potential will grow to 5-6 PM, and will continue to grow the local storm disruptions,” – said the Agency.

Weather center warns that heavy rains can flood the storm drains and the water can greatly fill the roads. Also, strong winds can move large objects, to inflict destruction is not fortified buildings, to break the fences and turn the large machine.

Residents and visitors of Toronto and nearby towns requested not to be near water, rivers and coastlines as these areas could be flooded. Roads near ponds can be slippery because of the flooding.