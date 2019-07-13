A sex scandal in Washington: trump disown his friend, the pedophile (photo)
In the United States is gaining momentum a new sex scandal, which has indirectly been involved Donald trump, bill Clinton and other influential people. They are all in different time were intimately familiar with a billionaire and financier Jeffrey Epstein, who in early July was formally accused of pedophilia and selling girls into sexual slavery. On Friday, July 12, to this list was added another item — bribery of potential witnesses. Epstein, in case of his conviction, faces a sentence of up to 45 years. Considering that the billionaire is now 66 years old, the punishment may be for a lifetime.
Epstein was arrested July 6 at Teterboro airport in new Jersey. He arrived there from France on a private plane. His lawyers initially claimed that all the accusations are old. The investigation has been carried out previously, and Epstein made a deal with the justice system. It was in 2008. And to judge again at one and the same case is impossible.
Indeed, in 2008 the businessman was brought to trial in Florida. He ended up with 13 months in prison. And he was allowed the greater part of this period to be at liberty. He quietly went to work, Epstein was often seen in his office.
Why now for him come from again? Jeffrey Epstein, according to prosecutors, corrupting minors. He invited girls 14-16 years to his guests. Did this not only in Florida, but his home in Manhattan, new York. Such cases were many. The businessman paid victims hundreds of dollars. Many girls then, according to his patronage, passed into the hands of pimps and becoming prostitutes. Epstein also paid them money for what they helped him get acquainted with her friends, who were also the victims of a pedophile.
The billionaire before, and now claims that no one was raped. The sex he had with the girls were, but with their consent. And he was sure that all his friends are adults. They then become prostitutes, Epstein has no idea.
This position allowed him to seek a plea bargain 11 years ago. All this time, the victims, their relatives, and the media wondered how that was possible? The answer was obvious — money and power decide everything!
Jeffrey Epstein is familiar with many influential people. He did and continues to make generous donations. For example, in 2003, he got all the headlines by donating $ 30 million to Harvard University as a private donation. Now, by the way, it became clear that Epstein sponsored private schools in which he studied some of his victims.
Jeffrey Epstein was born in new York. Somehow, some way, he managed to get a job in the private Dalton school in Manhattan. He taught there mathematics and physics. The school administration now says that Epstein presented the diploma of the University. However, the Prosecutor’s office claims that the diploma was fake. The school management did not bother to check documents.
Jeffrey Epstein taught math in school
Even then, in the early 70s, some of the Dalton students and teachers drew attention to the fact, as Epstein behaves with high school girls. Now it would be exactly the behavior would be considered sexual harassment. But then he got away with it.
In 1976, Jeffrey began working in the financial sector. It took on the work of the specialist trading in an investment banking company Bear Stearns. In 1980 he became a partner, that is a co-owner.
He then founded his own firm, J Epstein & Co. It manages customer assets totaling over a billion dollars. Epstein became his own man on wall street. Lived in a big way, which allowed him to easily make acquaintance. Some have even compared him to Gatsby, the hero of the novel of Francis Scott Fitzgerald “the Great Gatsby”.
The newspaper the New York Times, the outbreak of the current scandal, wrote that in 1990-2000-ies Epstein was on friendly terms with Donald trump, bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth II. Moreover, Prince Andrew continued willingly to meet a billionaire after Jeffrey spent 13 months in prison. Looks like a member of the Royal family, it does not bother.
Bill and Hillary Clinton denies that ever was friends with Epstein. They knew him only as one of the philanthropists, which sometimes worked. Prince Andrew has not commented on their acquaintance with a billionaire.
When Epstein first came under investigation, trump in an interview with reporters, said: “I know Jeff for 15 years. Amazing guy! It is very fun. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I, and many of them are quite young…”
Now the 45th President of the United States says. Trump emphasizes that for 15 years does not communicate with Epstein. Moreover, he forbade the billionaire to appear on his private resort, Mar-a-Lago. And the reason was unacceptable behavior Jeffrey.
Apparently, to completely remove all the issues trump hard talk with Minister of labour Alex Acosta. The fact that Acosta in 2008 he held the post of attorney General of Florida. He oversaw a deal with Epstein and agreed to the lenient sentence for the billionaire. After a conversation with the President, the Minister resigned. So in the administration of the trump again will replace.
Now Epstein’s lawyers tried to get judge’s permission to release their client on bail. Talk about the fact that the charges are obsolete, no longer go.
The Prosecutor saw it. That is why in business there were allegations of bribery of witnesses. According to the American media, Epstein allegedly turned in by the end of 2018 two unnamed persons 350 thousand dollars. These people could cause to the hearing as witnesses.
Jeffrey Epstein, said the Prosecutor’s office, can run from US if he is released on bail
The new York Prosecutor’s office insists that Epstein cannot be released on bail. He has homes not only in USA but also in France, Mexico, the us virgin Islands. He owned 15 cars and two planes, one of which easily crosses the space over the Atlantic ocean. Financial situation Epstein will easily allow him not only to pay any Deposit, but to live comfortably after his release in the country where he immediately escapes.
The judge must hear the arguments of the prosecution and defence on July 15.
Another unexpected charge filed against Epstein Professor at the College of Staten island Thomas Walso. He writes now a book about the controversial billionaire. Valso draws attention to the fact that no one really still knows, as a former math teacher, faked to the same diploma of higher education, has managed to put together his fortune. Known only two or three transactions concluded Epstein. But they brought his firm a total of not more than 100 million dollars dirty.
Valso intends to prove that Epstein was blackmailing their investors and in the end just did not return them their money!
