A side effect of coronavirus: scientists have discovered dangerous consequence of the disease COVID-19
Scientists worldwide are studying the most dangerous side effect COVID-19 — the formation of blood clots. Studies conducted in the Netherlands and France, suggests that thrombosis occurs in 20-30% of patients with coronavirus. Practitioners call even more troubling figures. This is stated in the video “voice of America”.
“There is a lot of research. If you try to generalize, one-third of critically ill patients developing blood clots, although some studies suggest that it is about 50-70%,” says Rupin Aria, Professor of medicine King’s College Hospital.
Like other complications, blood clots, often leading to death develop due to excessive immune response against coronavirus. Practitioners hematologists say that not previously seen anything like it.
“Usually, the clotting is the body’s response to minor injuries, but the current reaction is through the roof. Thrombosis is observed in large and small vessels. The magnitude of vascular inflammation, which we have seen is that in addition to the usual blood clots in many patients formed blood clots in the smallest blood vessels, particularly in the lungs. We have to admit that it affects a number of organs, including the kidneys and bowels,” says Aria.
Through the blood COVID-19 attacks the entire body. Scientists have called thrombosis one of the key factors that make the disease so dangerous.
“It is amazing how many symptoms we see of thrombosis when COVID-19: clots are formed in veins of the legs, in the lungs, what is more surprising, they are formed in the blood vessels of the brain young patients with strokes and in heart, and in the absence of primary lesions — not even the usual atherosclerotic plaques,” says Robert Flaumenhaft, Professor of Hematology at Harvard Medical School.
Now all that enter the hospital with COVID-19 in the United States, trying to give the means to thin the blood, which is usually given to stroke patients.
“The anticoagulants that we use at present, increase the risk of bleeding and therefore need to be careful. On the one hand to protect from blood clotting, with another — to cause bleeding,” said Flaumenhaft.
The doctors found that it often happens that the standard doses of such drugs simply do not work, so thick becomes the patients blood.
“According to some studies, when using standard doses of coagulants almost half of the patients appear large blood clots and potentially life-threatening blood clots. As a result, in some hospitals, increase the dose to try to prevent the formation of blood clots in these patients, especially in patients with severe lesions that are in intensive care,” — said Aria.
In some patients there is a sharp increase in the level of protein in the blood called D-dimer. Protein is formed by the decay of the thrombus, its presence is a sign of probability of a lethal outcome.
“If the patient is prone to blood clots, if they already have a clot, the indicators of this protein in the blood range from 0 to 200. Surprisingly, the COVID-19, the range is from 50 to 100 thousand, which indicates a huge amount of blood clots,” said hematologist Jeffrey Lawrence.
Study explains why patients spend weeks on the ventilator, even is supplied through the oxygen hardly penetrates into the blood due to a blockage of the blood vessels of the lungs.
“During the autopsy we found the blood clots in the blood vessels, but found no other abnormalities characteristic of extensive pneumonia. The clinical picture was different: less inflammation, destruction of blood vessels, but a large amount of blood clots,” says Lawrence.
Doctors believe that blood clots explains the cases of sudden death in patients with COVID-19, and a sharp deterioration in their condition. As a cure for coronavirus yet, the scientists, to identify groups of people most susceptible to the formation of blood clots. For example, it is known that at-risk men aged 40 years.
bookmark