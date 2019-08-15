A sign indicating the development of diabetes
Doctors from the UK warn that nausea and the appearance of vomiting may indicate the development of diabetes, that in no event it is impossible to overlook. Foreign newspaper Express published the arguments of experts.
Diabetes is a lifelong condition that requires daily care to prevent complications associated with the disease. Despite the seriousness of the disease, the beginning of its development remains a long time undiagnosed. British doctors say that in no case should not ignore recurring nausea which is often accompanied by a gag reflex. The reasons for this may be several, one of them is low blood pressure which causes dizzy spells, which causes unpleasant symptoms.
Another explanation is associated with neuropathy — a complication of diabetes, when the body is unable to move food from the stomach and along the intestines. Doctors recommends keeping a diary to register the nausea or vomiting seizures for determining the root cause of what is happening.
The most common symptoms of type 2 diabetes are: frequent urination, constant feeling of thirst, fatigue, unexplained weight loss, itching of the sexual organs, long-healed cuts, blurred vision. People at risk if there is excessive weight, after age 40, this includes family history.