A sign of destiny: in a network there was a joint photo of the grandparents of Prince William and Kate Middleton made…
In the network appeared the photo, which together depicted the husband of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip — grandfather of Prince William, and Peter Middleton, the grandfather of the wife William to Kate Middleton on the paternal side. As informs edition Daily Mail, the photograph was taken long before the birth of William and Kate in 1962. Characters pictures and did not know that they have a common great-grandchildren.
Captain Peter Middleton, who served in the Royal air force, at the time, was the second pilot of the crew that transported Prince Philip during his eventful two-month trip to South America. 42-year-old Peter, and 41-year-old Philip together made 49 flights. After his tour, the husband of Queen sent Middleton a letter of thanks and gold cufflinks as a gift.
Currently Prince Phillip of 98 years. Peter Middleton died at the age of 90 in 2010 — a few days before Kate and William announced their engagement. The future Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were at his funeral.
Peter Middleton married Kate’s grandmother Valerie Glassborow in 1946. During the war years, Valerie worked at Bletchley Park, also known as Station X. There was then housed the main cryptographic unit of the UK. Valerie and her twin sister Mary was in the team of those who worked on deciphering the German code machine “Enigma.”
In may this year Kate Middleton visited the former workplace of his grandmother, who died in 2006.
