A simple, cross-eyed boy grew up and turned into a real handsome man!
A young Syrian Tony Mahfoud gained incredible popularity due to their appearance!
Though he is only 24 years old, he managed to gain the title of the most beautiful men and three million fans!
Despite the fact that he was born an ordinary boy with a squint, now he conquers countless hearts.
Tony grew up and studied in Germany. Despite its stunning appearance, the guy is very diligent and has great potential. He studied at the school of art, able to draw and well versed in the art. He also works as a model and earns decent money.
However, it is not so simple. The fact is that although he has the perfect facial features, he has a unique eye color! Why the Internet fans have split into two camps: some love the guy and want to convince the first that it’s all photoshop and are trying to uninhibit Tony.
But Mahfoud not let it go and posted his baby photo to prove the real uniqueness of their eyes.