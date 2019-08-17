A simple employee of the supermarket decided to grow a beard, and his life changed dramatically

Простой сотрудник супермаркета решил отрастить бороду, и его жизнь кардинально поменялась

American lance Wootton decided to try to grow a beard for the sake of conformity to the image of a pirate for Halloween. Then he could not have imagined where it would lead…

Now a man thirty-two, and he not only engaged in favourite business, but also participates in competitions for the bearded. Over the past five years, he managed to acquire a very cool beard!

Now is not the length is seventy seven centimeters!

Lance says that it should be given every care, but this fact still did not disappoint the man.

Difficult with it in windy weather and when you want to swim.

Of course, it’s unusual hobby has already gathered a lot of criticism, but lance is a great defender is his girlfriend that his words will not climb, if someone tries to insult the beard of her lover.

