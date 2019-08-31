A simple experiment helped find out which seat is the most dirty

Passenger aircraft wiped a few seats of the plane with a napkin and figured out what place in the interior of the liner the net. This writes Lenta.Ru.

Photo: Depositphotos

In the video the lady using the alcohol wipes wipes leather of the headrest, and then compares the level of pollution.

It turned out that most dirt is collected on the headrests of the chairs situated near the window, and most were clean napkin, used for chairs on the aisle.

A screenshot from The video The Sun

The author of the video suggested that at the extreme cleaner than others because it cleaned more often, as it is located closer to the aisle.

A screenshot from The video The Sun

In December 2018, the expert new York research center food tested food in the planes 11 airlines and revealed the truth about the water contamination on Board the ship. “After landing, no one cleans the plane, including water tanks, as there’s no time. The tank is simply filled with a liquid up to the top after each use. Everything that settles to the bottom, remains in the water,” said the nutrition expert Charles Handkerchiefs.

