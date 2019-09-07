A simple folk remedy to reduce cholesterol level and blood pressure
In the 21st century the problem of high blood pressure ranked first in the list of diseases. One of the reasons for its increase is the cholesterol and waste products. Therefore, in order to avoid frequent changes in blood pressure, it is necessary to periodically clean the body. And this will help us remedy that will prevent the development of hypertension, and will keep the pressure in the normal range.
The recipe folk remedies for lowering cholesterol and pressure
In alternative medicine this remedy is very popular. And all because it can be used to cure large number of diseases, and to raise immunity.
The products needed to prepare the medication
Apple cider vinegar – 1 teaspoon;
Lemon juice – 1 tsp;
Garlic – 1 clove;
Root ginger – 1 small slice;
Honey – 1 tsp
How to prepare the medicine
Chop the garlic and ginger, and connect with other products. The resulting mixture and leave in refrigerator for five days. It will be enough for one time. Do not prepare a tool for the future months — enough to choose the proportions to medicines have enough for a few days, a week!
How to use the medicine
The number of occurrences during the day should not exceed 3 times. It is best to take remedy morning and evening before meals. The result you will see in a few days. Your blood pressure is normal and cholesterol level will decrease.
But if you have a lot of health problems, not be amiss to seek help from a doctor. You should not rely only on their strength. Self-medication can harm, remember this always!