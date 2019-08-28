A simple Japanese method of treatment of the stomach and esophagus
It is the easiest thing you’ve ever heard. Just start drinking water every morning when you Wake up. It is confirmed scientifically. The use of water in our daily life can cure some serious diseases.
Drink water on an empty stomach
This is a 100% effective treatment. When you Wake up in the morning, before even brushing teeth, should drink four glasses for 160 ml of water.
After that, you can brush your teeth, but the next 45 minutes you can’t eat. When that time passes, you can start your day as usual.
But after each meal, whether lunch or dinner, You can’T eat anything else for the next two hours. If you are really sick or just can’t drink that amount of water, you can start with one Cup and build your way up to four cups.
This method will provide You with energy and will help get rid of the disease that bothers you. Take a look at the following table, how many days does the treatment of certain diseases.
- Constipation – 10 days
- Gastritis – 10 days
- High blood pressure – 30 days
- Diabetes – 30 days
- Tuberculosis – 90 days
And not only to treat diseases, this method is highly recommended for maintaining a healthy body throughout your life. Last comment – if you suffer from arthritis, repeat this treatment in three stages.
One week, then a week break, then another week and so on. You will not experience any side effects, will not go to the toilet too often.
Feel free to start using this method from tomorrow you will fully retain a healthy body!