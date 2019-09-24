A simple product with omega-3 acids, which will replace the expensive fish
Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) are a family of unsaturated fatty acids. In the body, they are indispensable, but at the same time he doesn’t make any.
The only source of food. Eating sufficient amount of foods containing omega-3 acids, is an excellent prevention of cardiovascular diseases, inflammations of joints, improves vision, skin and hair. Also these compounds are strong antioxidants.
Large quantities of these substances contain, as is known, in oily fish. Recently, however, doctors causes fear eating fish because of the possible content of toxic substances — e.g. mercury.
In addition, not everyone can afford the rich in unsaturated fatty acids seafood or perhaps olive oil.
Can help the algae. They are one of the sources of omega-3, rich in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds as well as carotenoids and vitamins. In addition, algae are less susceptible to pollutants, experts say.
You need to remember that algae can be contraindicated in some diseases, for example, of the thyroid gland. Therefore, before applying them should consult a doctor.