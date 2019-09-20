A simple product with omega-3 to replace the expensive fish
Polyunsaturated fatty acids of the omega-3 group, which are very important substances for the human body, are found mainly in marine fish, which are not affordable to every Russian. Plus, the fish are increasingly found dangerous toxins — such as mercury. What should I do? Scientists say that a promising source of omega-3 are algae.
“Acid group omega-3 needed for brain health, visual system and for healthy skin and hair. People used to obtain omega-3 unsaturated fatty acids from cold-water fish, which in the modern world often contains traces of mercury and other toxic substances”, — writes the edition Medicalxpress.
Scientists say that one of the best sources of omega-3 are algae that rich in addition, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory substances, carotenoids, various trace elements and vitamins. Actually, that’s algae eating fish has acids of the omega-3 group, which we appreciate.
Algae, while accumulating much fewer toxic substances than fish, so there is much less dangerous. Now, according to experts, is developing a capsule with useful extracts of algae.