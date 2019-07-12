A simple recipe will relieve the pressure for many years
Hypertension hurt many. Such people years go doctors, take anti-hypertensive drugs and many of them are not even aware of the existence of a simple, but very effective recipes of traditional medicine, which can cause the blood pressure to normal at least for a few years.
And prepares medicinal teas like this:
- Pour in a saucepan 5 table. spoons of pine needles and 2 table. tablespoons hips and onion skins.
- Pour a mixture of 1 liter of cold water.
- Bring to a boil and simmer on low heat under a lid for 10 minutes.
- Give the broth a bit to steep, then strain and, if necessary, add a little boiling water to the broth was exactly 1 liter.
- Divide this volume evenly and drink for 2 days, then prepare a new batch of broth.
The course of treatment is 4 months.
The first few years, do it regularly and then as needed. Improvement can occur in a week, and a month later you can start to gradually abolish the antihypertensive drugs.
By the way, pine broth cleans the intestines and liver and has a diuretic effect.