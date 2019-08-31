A simple way to extend the life
The easiest way, which told the British medical scientists is physical activity.
As writes the British Medical Journal, research medical scientists have shown that the best method on the way to longevity is through regular physical activity.
In such methods includes sport activities, long walks and even cleaning the house.
Scientists have noted that the risks of premature deaths in the most mobile category of people is reduced by 73 percent, the second activity, the group reaches 66 percent.
The study also showed that the risk of premature death significantly increases if a person spends more than nine hours in a sitting position.