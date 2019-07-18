A simple way to reduce the risk of diseases of vessels and heart
Most couples absolutely no need to look for another reason to retire to the bedroom. But scientists insist that in addition to the fun, you have a lot of reasons to have sex. For example, you can assure yourself the health of blood vessels and heart.
If you are a fan of the treadmill, and Nordic walking, do exercise in my own bed. Sex is a great cardio workout. Like any aerobic exercise, sex can help to strengthen the heart, reduce blood pressure and risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
Heart attack in the heat of passion is a popular cliché in the movie. In fact, the odds that sex will trigger a heart attack is small — less than 1% of them are associated with sexual activity. In the long run, a healthy sex life will even help to reduce the risk of heart disease.
Sexual activity increases the production of feel-good hormones and endorphins that can relieve stress and improve mood. Sex improves overall life satisfaction, which protects the nervous system.
A feeling of warmth and tenderness reduces acute sense of loneliness, which refers to the serious risk factor of cardiovascular diseases.
Sex relaxes the body, promotes better sleep and sleep quality. Insomnia being a serious sleep disorder, is fraught with heart attacks and vascular dystonia.