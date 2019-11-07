A single gram of potatoes: it became known as Queen Elizabeth II supports good physical…
Despite its age (93 years) Queen Elizabeth II is not just in good shape, but cheerful and energetic. Writes about this edition of Hello! with reference to the British Daily Mail.
The publication notes that for more than 65 years on the throne, Her Majesty maintained a healthy weight despite regular banquets and receptions. So many Britons in recent years actively interested in how the Queen manages to keep the shape.
Discover the secret of managed Gaya Singh to Watson, the founder of the company for the delivery of organic vegetables Riverford. In conversation with him during one of Queen Elizabeth II said that he had made some changes in your diet. Namely, she now limits himself to eating potatoes.
According to Singh-Watson, the topic of conversation was diabetes and diet: “We talked about vegetables, as it is the goods that I trade. Queen I was struck by her wide-ranging interests and an incredibly vast knowledge”. Her Majesty also spoke about diet, agriculture and various environmental issues. It is clarified that for lunch at the Palace, guests were first served shrimp and main courses, the proposed pheasant.
At the same time, former Royal chef Darren McGrady previously argued that Elizabeth was not too concerned about diet and gastronomic delights “Food and the kitchen at the last place. Cook [in the Palace] still use pots and pans nineteenth-century print of Queen Victoria”. He added that among the favorite dishes of the Queen: scrambled eggs with smoked salmon and truffle. In addition, like many of his subjects, the Queen has a weakness for chocolate.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the court doctors were shocked by the fact that Queen Elizabeth II feeds a threat “weakness” for chocolate.
