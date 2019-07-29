A six-hour interval for a meal helps to lose weight
This original scheme means the last meal at 2:00pm. Scientists have found that in this way it is possible to drastically suppress the appetite.
As humanity continues to buckle under the onslaught of the obesity epidemic, scientists are actively searching for those or other ways of combating this negative phenomenon. In particular, we consider a variety of extreme diets and modes of supply. In the study, it was found that food intake in the last 2:00 of the day that for many seems to be a real torture, in reality, helps to lose weight. In the 8:00 a.m. should eat Breakfast, and then again to take writing during a six-hour interval through which the body’s suppressed appetite and decreases the level of hormones of hunger.
This is another version of a diet based on short periods of fasting, which, in General, help people to lose weight by burning more calories. Now, however, the study suggests that the restriction of meal times contribute to the use of a smaller amount of food, as people will eat in alignment with their natural biological clock. Note that experts have long said that the success of weight loss depends not on what we eat, from how much we eat.
11 men and women in need of weight loss participated in the experiment, scientists from the University of Alabama. They were divided into two groups. One ate three times in 12 hours — from 8 am to 8 PM, and the other food took three times from 8 am to two in the afternoon. Both groups received the same number of calories, but in the second group the success in losing weight was much more noticeable.