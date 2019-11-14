A snow storm covered US, breaking 300 temperature records: a report from the social networks

A snow storm covered the Midwest United States, besting 300 temperature records, some of them held more than 100 years. This writes DailyMail.

More than 232 million people were exposed to the storm. The temperature reached 32 degrees Fahrenheit (0 degrees Celsius) and sometimes even less.

In a car accident on highway 80 in Richfield, Ohio, Tuesday morning killed a woman. Crash with 16 cars happened at 8:45 am. 21-year-old Audrey brown was pronounced dead at the scene. On highway 70 Tuesday morning, also killed the driver of the semi — trailer he crashed into the infirmary and flew from the cockpit.

3 people were sent to the hospital, 2 of them in critical condition, (age 22 and 62 years old) after numerous accidents involving trucks near Youngstown, Ohio. Early reports have reported that about 10:30 a.m., more than 50 cars were injured in the same accident.

Due to the icy roads near Youngstown, Ohio, one after another has faced 50 cars, resulting in 2 people were seriously injured. West of Hudson numerous clashes led to the fact that the car went off the road into a ditch. South of Syracuse, new York, the night bus with 7 passengers overturned on its side after the driver lost control.

Some of the beaten temperature records were established in 1911 — can be called the storm historic.

More than 1,400 flights out of O’hare and midway were canceled after dropped more than 3 inches of snow (7.6 cm).

The lowest temperature recorded during this storm reached the mark of 13 degrees Fahrenheit (-10,5 Celsius).

A record 17 degrees Fahrenheit (-8,3 Celsius) in Chicago broke a 24-year low — last time 28 degrees Fahrenheit (of -2.2 Celsius) was recorded in the city in 1995.

The national weather service reported that on Wednesday, November 13, there were several record low highs: Binghamton (21 degrees Fahrenheit/Celsius -6,1) and Albany, new York (26 degrees Fahrenheit/Celsius -3,3), Hartford, CT (32 degrees Fahrenheit/0 Celsius), Providence, Rhode island (32 degrees Fahrenheit/0 Celsius), Boston (33 degrees f/0.5 C), Newark, New Jersey (35 degrees f/1.6 degrees), Roanoke, VA (37 degrees Fahrenheit/Celsius 2,7), Charleston, South Carolina (47 degrees Fahrenheit/Celsius 8,3) and Savannah, Georgia (50 degrees Fahrenheit/10 Celsius).

