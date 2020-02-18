A special language, the observation of a UFO and a ban on profanity: 13 secrets of air traffic controllers
Without air traffic controllers, airline pilots would fly blind. Reader’s Digest talks about the secrets that are known only to these professionals.
Air traffic controllers — not the ones who waved his hands on the runway
The people running the movement on the runway, called controllers of the platform. Air traffic controllers (DIA) different from them: according to the Federal aviation administration, DIA was responsible for the “safe, orderly and rapid flow of air traffic through the airspace of the country.” For example, a DVD ensure that the aircraft remain at a safe distance from each other. They also take pilots from the bad weather. In fact, the air traffic controllers tell pilots where and when to fly.
Not all air traffic controllers work at the airport
“Although control towers are certainly the most visible part of our jobs, dispatchers towers are only responsible for the grounds of the airport and the airspace immediately surrounding the airport,” explains the air traffic controller on the Vic Vector thepointsguy.com. The movement in the airspace around major airports is monitored by the dispatchers who work in “dark rooms without Windows, sometimes hundreds of miles from the airspace that they observe [via radar]”.
Employees of the towers of the airport rely on your eyes
Air traffic controllers working in airport towers, spend as much time looking in their Windows, as on a radar screen.
“In short, we look out the window — explain the Dutch air traffic controllers Fake and Carline blog KLM Airlines. — Actually, we can handle more traffic, if you see it directly than if we had to rely on technology.”
In bad weather DVD can not fully observe the movement that can mean delays for passengers.
Their work is shockingly unpredictable
Doing work that relies on absolute precision, air traffic controllers can’t predict what will change.
“No day is like another, and they never know what you may face when coming into work,” explains a retired air traffic controller Keith brown quora.com.
But their stress is not as strong as everyone thinks
Despite the fact that the work of an air traffic controller is among the most stressful, this fact is not particularly concerned professionals.
“The fact that many people may be at risk in the event of an error, is a positive stress,” explains brown in another message on quora.com. In addition, less than 5% of the duties performed creates severe stress among workers, adds former air traffic controller Jeff Jarrah in a separate post. If the work you are annoying, he says, you will not last long.
A six-figure salary, generous benefits
According to the FAA, in 2016, the typical specialist air traffic control has earned 127 805 dollars. But it’s nothing compared to the bonuses: “As Federal employees, specialists in air traffic control receive a benefits package that competes, if not surpasses that offered in the private sector. There are various types of insurance, retirement, vacation, and flexible spending for employees and their families,” according to the FAA.
Managers need to take breaks
Air traffic controllers work for 8-9 hours a day and during this time they need to rest, so fatigue did not affect their concentration. According to a study conducted by NASA for the FAA, the majority of workers take a break every 75-90 minutes, usually 20-39 minutes at a time.
The recruitment process is very long
As reported in Vector thepointsguy.com the whole process from applying to work until the recruitment can take from several months to several years. And you’ll need good time management is a skill:
“About once a year window applications usajobs.gov open and usually stays open for a week or so,” he says.
Age matter
To get a job as a air traffic controller in the United States, you must be at least 30 years at the time of submission of the application. Retirement is mandatory at age 56. You also need to be tested for the presence of a criminal record and a medical examination that includes a vision test, color vision, hearing, research on psychological health, substance abuse, cardiovascular system and nervous system.
They speak a special language
“In our world we speak a unique language called radiotelephony (RT) — note Karlin and Fake. — The language is based on English and it has a lot of jargon”. All pilots and controllers speak the same language, but even if English is your native, take time to freely master the RT.
Here are some words of RT and their definitions:
- Squawk: to set the mode or transfer code.
- Wilco: I understand your message and will to carry it out.
- Words twice communication is difficult, so please send each word or phrase twice.
Swearing is prohibited
Although most of the work with high load (e.g., financial traders) seem to imply a lot of expletives controllers is “absolutely” prohibited, says pilot Doug hanchard on quora.com.
Don’t blame the Manager in delays
How many times have you sat in an airplane and heard the pilot about the flight delay? There are many possible reasons, including some problems with the plane. But dispatchers and pilots know that most of the delay is not the fault of air traffic controllers, says The Sun, the airport Manager ATC, Heathrow pit glass.
Air traffic controllers sometimes see a UFO
Although the pilots seem more likely to show a UFO, dispatchers definitely see them again. For example, one night in March 2004, several air traffic controllers at canadian airport stated that they spotted an unidentified flying object that appeared on radar. Most recently, the air traffic controllers of Oregon reported that in October 2018, they found an unregistered flying object moving at unusually high speed.
bookmark