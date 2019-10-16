A spectacular meeting of Groundhog Fox won the contest best photo of wildlife
Completed the world’s largest photo contest wild nature, which is organised annually by London’s natural history Museum. The winner of the competition Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019, according to the newspaper The Sun, was a Chinese photographer Bao Yongqing, filmed the moment when a hungry Tibetan Fox surprised Groundhog. As found by the jury this photo of the predator and the victim became a freeze-frame of chaos, shock and horror.
Jury chair Roz Kidman Cox says that the images from the region of the Tibetan plateau, which is called the “roof of the world”, generally quite rare, but to catch such a “powerful interaction” between two animals, the key members of the local fauna, is something extraordinary.
The competition was attended by more than 48 thousands of photos. The best ones will be exhibited in the Museum. Among them, the eagle flying, the crowd of penguins, the attack on the guanaco, Puma, merging with the snow images of white mountain sheep and rats that live under the sidewalk of new York.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter