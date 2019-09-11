A spice that helps to quickly and effectively lose weight
American academics on the findings of the study called spice, which helps you quickly and effectively lose weight.
In a statement, scientists say that powerful catalyst for slimming is the carnation. It promotes the burning of fat and accelerate weight loss.
But there is the secret of its proper use to lose weight: you need to combine it with caraway seeds and cinnamon.
Enough to add spice to dishes. Or you can prepare a special decoction for weight loss. Need to take cloves, cumin seeds and cinnamon and fry separately, then grind to a fine powder, mix and pour the hot boiling water. In the end you need to add to the drink a spoonful of honey.
Due to this drink improves the intestinal flora and increases the rate of metabolism, which promotes weight loss.
But we should remember that this drink has numerous contraindications, as well as the spices listed in the material. Before expert advice is required. Do not self-medicate.