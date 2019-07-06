A state of emergency on the “Losharik”: during the funeral of submariners revealed an interesting detail
14 submariners killed 1 July in a fire at a nuclear deep-water station as-31 “Losharik” in the Barents sea, allegedly managed the cost of their lives to prevent a “catastrophe on a planetary scale.” This was stated by a senior Russian military who were present at the funeral, Russian media reported.
“Today we bid farewell to the last journey of the crew of the research submersibles, who was killed during combat missions in the cold waters of the Barents sea… at the cost of his life saved the lives of his comrades, save the ship prevented a catastrophe on a planetary scale” — said the soldier, whose name was not called.
What exactly was going on, the military said.
Recall, July 6, in Saint Petersburg, buried 14 sailors killed in a fire on the deep-sea submersible. In a closed ceremony attended by relatives, friends, colleagues of the dead sailors, as well as high-ranking officials of the defense Ministry. The entrances to the cemetery and to the graves were covered with Asgardia.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter