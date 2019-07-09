A state of emergency on the “Losharik”: Russia has put forward a new version of the reason
A fire at a nuclear deep-water station as-31 “Losharik” in the Barents sea, which killed 14 sailors, could occur from-for short circuit, sabotage or external influence. This writes the Russian resource to RBC with reference to sources familiar with the investigation.
According to one source, the investigation Commission considers two versions of reasons for the fire is a fire in the electrical panel that led to fire and explosion and sabotage.
The results of the investigation yet, and both versions are preliminary.
According to another source, the fire could trigger a “collision with the external object”, which resulted in water ingress into the battery, overheating and explosion.
Recall, July 6, in Saint Petersburg, buried 14 sailors killed in a fire on the deep-sea submersible. In a closed ceremony attended by relatives, friends, colleagues of the dead sailors, as well as high-ranking officials of the defense Ministry. The entrances to the cemetery and to the graves were covered with Asgardia. At the funeral of submariners senior Russian military announced that the officers could with their lives to prevent a “catastrophe on a planetary scale.”
